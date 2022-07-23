Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, announces his Course : " Financial Wellness in The Workplace for C-Suite and Employees ".
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary, announces his " Financial Wellness in The Workplace " onsite Educational Course for C Suite Executives and their Employees.
Financial stress is a drain on Employee productivity and engagement. It is now widely understood that a financially educated workforce is more involved, focused, loyal, and productive in the workplace. The research and statistics are clear and compelling : Financially Smart Employees are better Employees.
Employers have come to understand the many workplace benefits associated with an Employee’s health and wellness. In recent years, Employers have come to understand the benefits of helping Employees with behaviors that impact their physical and mental health. Employers are wise to use those same insights and strategies regarding Employees' Health and Wellness to now improve an Employee’s Financial Health and Wellness. Investing in Employees pays both short and long-term dividends. Smart Employers get their Employees smart about their Money.
A Business Owner can better attract, retain, and motivate their Employees with Fraser’s customized onsite courses for “ Financial Wellness Training. ”
Fraser is a member of The National Wellness Institute. He teaches “ Financial Wellness in The Workplace ”, which has become an HR imperative.
Fraser Allport is an Independent Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ in Daytona Beach with 40 years of Experience.
Fraser Allport specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Social Security, Medicare, and Income Taxes.
Get Smart with Your Money … and You’ll have more of it.
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert Einstein
