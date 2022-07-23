Blue Sky Investment Holdings, A Fresno CA Home Buyer, Helps Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure With Cash House Buying Program
Instead of going through foreclosure, Blue Sky Investment Holdings offers solutions to property owners and buys houses as-is with no repairs needed.
There's a reason people trust us and recommend us to others - we're honest and simply get the job done! We are solutions providers and can help with just about any situation regarding real estate.”FRESNO, CA, USA, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky Investment Holdings, a trusted home buyer in Fresno, Califonia, announces a more improved homebuyer process that helps homeowners sell their houses fast and hassle-free. Its service has mainly been a great help to those facing financial struggles and on the brink of foreclosures.
As one of the most trusted and reliable home buyers in Fresno and surrounding areas, Blue Sky Investment Holdings can offer homeowners a same-day cash offer.
According to Steve Gallegos, its owner, they recently made improvements to their home buying process to lessen the burden homeowners have to go through in selling their properties. “As much as possible, we want to make a fair offer within 24 hours,” shared Gallegos. “Once we get the info of the homeowner, we normally make a cash offer in the next 24 hours.”
Gallegos further shared that after making a cash offer, the buying process could be as fast as seven days, depending on the homeowner’s preferred schedule.
Gallegos referred to this statement on their website when asked what makes them different from real estate agents.
“We’re not listing your house… we’re the ones buying your house. Because we pay cash, we can close quickly or on your schedule. As we’ve mentioned, when you work with us, there are no fees like when you list your house with an agent. What this means to you is you don’t have to worry about extra costs, having to come out of pocket to sell your house fast, or even getting your house ready for a sale. We’ll buy your house as-is.”
Gallegos added that homeowners are not obligated to do anything after submitting their information to Blue Sky Investment Holdings. This concern is part of the frequently asked questions posted on their website.
“There is zero obligation for you. Once you tell us a bit about your property, we’ll take a look at things, maybe set up a call with you to find out more, and make you an all-cash offer that’s fair for you and fair for us. From there, it’s 100% your decision on whether or not you’d like to sell your house to us… and we won’t hassle you, won’t harass you… it’s 100% your decision and we’ll let you decide what’s right for you.”
Blue Sky Investment Holdings purchases houses in and around Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Merced County, Tulare County, and other parts of California. It is a family-owned real estate solutions company that focuses on helping homeowners sell their properties fast and hassle-free.
People who are interested in Blue Sky Investment Holdings service, may call their office directly at (559) 392-2243 or visit their Facebook page for more info.
