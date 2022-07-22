POST-JAN 6TH: ARTIST & FORMER TRUMP SUPPORTER’S SMITHSONIAN FREE-SPEECH LEGAL WAR CONTINUES - EXPOSE’ IN NEW BOOK

The disgraceful insurrection on January 6th, 2021 caused artist Julian Raven to completely rescind his support for former President Trump.

Front cover of new book by artist and former Trump supporter Julian Raven

The Return of the Raven is now, the final chapter in 'Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and his Free-Speech Legal War Against Smithsonian Corruption' By Julian Raven