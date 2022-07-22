POST-JAN 6TH: ARTIST & FORMER TRUMP SUPPORTER’S SMITHSONIAN FREE-SPEECH LEGAL WAR CONTINUES - EXPOSE’ IN NEW BOOK
The disgraceful insurrection on January 6th, 2021 caused artist Julian Raven to completely rescind his support for former President Trump.
ARTIST JULIAN RAVEN SPLIT WITH TRUMP OVER JANUARY 6TH; DEMANDS EXPLANATION AND ACCOUNTABILITY
Raven’s giant 7x15 foot presidential portrait of Donald Trump, painted in the summer of 2015, was seen across the nation and unmistakably in Washington D.C. It was the feature article in the August 2019 Washingtonian magazine and on the front page of the Washington Times, having been odiously rejected by the National Gallery’s Director Kim Sajet. The unprecedented free-speech claims against the Smithsonian were the catalyst to uncovering an even greater Smithsonian legal dilemma; That of, what exactly is the Smithsonian Institution? What is the entity status of the Smithsonian Institution?
Raven exhaustively documents the legal schizophrenia he encountered, which is pertinently illustrated in Federal Judge Trevor McFadden’s ruling, claiming that the Smithsonian Institution is the government “through and through…the National Portrait Gallery has historically communicated messages from the government, in the sense that it compiles the artwork of third parties for display on government property” and yet Peter G. Powers, former Smithsonian’s general counsel, from another Smithsonian scandal documented in the book, said: “that virtually all Smithsonian properties, including the museums on the Mall in Washington, legally belong to the Institution and not to the federal government….” In a speech written for Chief Justice Warren Burger, he quotes Chief Justice Howard Taft in his capacity as Smithsonian Chancellor saying, “The Smithsonian is not, and never has been considered a government bureau. It is a private institution under the guardianship of the government” This legal conundrum in Raven’s case is so severe that the federal court’s ruling continues to violate the separation of powers doctrine, trampling Raven’s 1st Amendment rights. The Supreme Court rejected this unresolved issue of federal law. It will only now be resolved with a congressional amendment to the Smithsonian Act of 1846, the pursuit of which is Raven’s next chapter on his remarkable American odyssey.
Raven’s support for former president Trump came crashing down at the January 6th insurrection. Raven publicly called the former president to repent and resign in the Washington Times and the Washingtonian magazine.
Artist and Author Julian Raven talks about his new book 'Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and his Free-Speech-war' on the Andrew Wilkow Show