Ride to End the War Within this weekend

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s wheels up on a ride to raise awareness about veteran suicide this weekend.

Ride to End the War Within was formed last year.

Around 100 riders showed up for the inaugural event.

It’s all a part of an effort to honor those that have served this country - in a variety of ways - and raise money to help their cause.

“And when we say veteran suicide, we don’t just mean veterans, we mean police, firemen, first responders,” said organizer Jim Hall. “The suicide rates are at an all time high and education and getting the word out so people understand the red flags to see. We’re saving lives. We are. We can’t save them all, but all we can do is the best that we can.”

“They need to be honored and respected for laying their lives on the line for us to have our freedoms in America,” added fellow organizer Larry Fanjoy.

This year, they already have 140 riders registered.

The ride leaves the Rusty Lantern in Augusta at 10am Saturday.

They’ll be pulling into Angler’s in Hampden around 1:30.

All are welcome at a family friendly event with live music, food, and much more.

Last year, they raised $3,400 and hope to go far beyond that this year.

