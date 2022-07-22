Luxury Suitcase Brand ITO Expands to North America

With the expansion, ITO hopes to cement its brand as the companion for the modern urban traveler

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITO – the global suitcase brand for travelers and style seekers – is proud to announce their highly-anticipated arrival in the North American market, with a select line of best-selling suitcases and bags now available in the US and Canada.

The brand is well-recognised and celebrated in the Asian market for its exceptional quality and chic design aesthetic. Now entering the scene in North America, ITO seeks to capture the hearts of travelers who want to immerse themselves in our beautiful and fascinating world.

For the initial launch, ITO has introduced the beloved Pistachio series, consisting of two suitcases, a clutch, and a weekend carrier. The collection earned its name for the qualities it shares with the nut: a solid outer shell protecting the precious “heart” that lies inside. The sleek exterior is stripped of excessive detail to give the series a tasteful simplicity, attaining a nomination in the 2019 German iF design awards.

After establishing a customer base in North America, ITO plans on introducing its other collections, including the Truffle backpack and the Duffle bag. In addition, ITO’s designers are in the process of creating exclusive solutions for the modern American urban traveler, which will be unveiled in the coming months.

Bob Xu, ITO’s owner and president, is committed to developing products that enhance the travel experience, created for modern travelers who share his curiosity and urge to explore the unique aspects of life.

“As we expand into North America, we are looking forward to helping more travelers create their story, while connecting people who share the same passion for travel as we do,” said Xu. “There was overwhelming demand for the brand to expand and here we are! We can’t wait for everything in store for ITO.”

About ITO

Founded in 2007, ITO has maintained a focus on integrating a "simple, distinctive and vibrant modern aesthetic" into their products. Balancing visual appeal with seamless craftsmanship and a unique customer experience, ITO is continually developing its offering.

The patented PEBBLE combination lock, a signature feature of the Pistachio case series, is symbolic of ITO’s attention to detail. In 2014 ITO was nominated for the German Red Dot Design Award, commended especially for the ingenuity of the PEBBLE mechanism.

To learn more about ITO’s offering in the North America market, click here.