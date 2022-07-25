Smart Solutions for a Splendid Summer

TheLuxeList.com releases its Summer Product Picks Shopping Guide 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is in full swing and this year it’s a sweltering one. Equally hot are some savvy solutions like these fab finds that can help make the rest of the season easier, more enjoyable and even more stylish.

• VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro Portable HD Projector (https://ivankyo.com)

• SideTrak Solo Touch Pro HD Portable Monitor (https://www.sidetrak.com)

• NOMATIC Vacuum Travel Bag 2.0 (https://www.nomatic.com)

• Innova NEU700 Upright Vacuum From Eureka (https://www.walmart.com)

• Aquasonic Aqua Flosser (https://www.amazon.com)

• Elina Organics’ Baikal Skincare Line (https://elinaorganics.com)

• Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and Memory Foam Seat Cushion from Everlasting Comfort (https://www.everlastingcomfort.net)

• Bombora Life Vests & Water Safety Gear (https://www.bomboragear.com)

• ‘Miranda’ One Piece Bathing Suit by Infamous Swim (https://www.infamousswim.com)

• ‘The Miami’ One Piece Bathing Suit by Bold Beach Swimwear (www.boldbeachswim.com)

• The Change Guidebook (https://www.amazon.com)

• Inzecto Mosquito Trap (https://www.amazon.com)

• Broken Top Brands Home and Personal Care Products (https://www.brokentopcandleco.com)

• ‘Alani Nu’ Energy Drink (https://www.gnc.com)

About The Luxe List

Forbes Business Council, Newsweek Expert Forum and Rolling Stone Culture Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

