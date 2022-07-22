$5 million in projects announced for southeastern New Brunswick

CANADA, July 22 - SAINT-ANTOINE (GNB) – More than $5 million for 21 infrastructure projects in southeastern New Brunswick were announced by provincial and federal officials today in Sainte-Antoine.

“There are many benefits derived from supporting these initiatives from driving economic activity to improving critical infrastructure to drawing tourists to New Brunswick,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain. “We know how important this program is to all regions of the province.”

“Southeastern New Brunswick has so much to offer. People from all over choose to settle here because of the quality of life it offers – and that quality of life is the direct result of partnerships such as this one,” said federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc. “Every dollar invested will be to the benefit of local residents, who will be able to pursue their favourite activities in welcoming, well-maintained indoor and outdoor settings.”

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Village of Saint-Antoine will receive more than $212,000 to construct a new building that will house a changing area and canteen, allowing it to become a hub for recreational activities. The Memramcook ATV club will receive more than $321,000 for trail improvements. The Irishtown Community Centre will receive more than $3 million to upgrade its community hall, and to build a gymnasium and soccer field. Almost $500,000 will go to the Fundy Trail Parkway for road upgrades.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The program is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

