Ready Capital Hires Insuritas to Launch Digital Insurance Agency

The focus will be on Rapidly Building a new Source of Recurring, Non-Interest Income for Commercial Customers Nationally

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been hired by Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) ("Ready Capital") to install its award-winning, full-service digital insurance agency platform, Bundle by Insuritas. The insurance agency will be owned by Ready Capital, embedded inside the Ready Capital ecosystem, and will be engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their commercial customers. With the partnership, Ready Capital will be able to offer its commercial customers the commercial insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non- interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with Ready Capital to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” said Insuritas President Matthew Chesky. “Through Bundle, our fully embedded insurance agency as a service, Ready Capital will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.” The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including commercial, home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel among others. Insuritas partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price. The agency is scheduled to open this fall.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including multifamily agency, stabilized and bridge financing, as well as government guaranteed business loans. Ready Capital and its affiliates also provide alternative lending, construction lending, and low-income housing finance as well as residential mortgages. Headquartered in New York, Ready Capital employs more than 600 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC. For more information, visit https://readycapital.com.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

