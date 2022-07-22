Crypto hardware wallet maker Ballet announced launch of NFT Services for Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto hardware wallet maker Ballet today announced the public launch of its NFT Services. Ballet created this consulting service to empower organizations of every kind to integrate non-monetary crypto assets into their business strategies. From concept design to launch, Ballet’s full-spectrum NFT Services will guide clients through the process of developing and marketing NFTs that have real utility and value.



Although much of the attention on the NFT (non-fungible token) asset class is due to the breathtaking price performance of the most popular NFTs, financial speculation is not why Ballet is offering NFT Services. NFTs could potentially have utility and value in a variety of non-monetary applications. The following are some areas that non-monetary crypto assets could revolutionize:

• Proof of authenticity,

• Proof of ownership,

• Intellectual property,

• Academic and professional credentials,

• Tickets, Memberships, Voter Registration, and “Metaverse”.

According to Ballet founder and CEO Bobby Lee, “NFTs have a much different value proposition than monetary crypto assets like Bitcoin, but the need for easy and safe cold storage is just as important. From our perspective as a self-custodial hardware wallet maker, the rising popularity of NFTs in mainstream society is a trend that is very likely to continue.”

Ballet NFT Services can add value to any organization: business or non-profit, large, or small, with a physical presence or digital-only.

It can also serve individual entrepreneurs, entertainers, authors, and influencers. For all those who have had brilliant ideas involving

non-monetary crypto assets but lack advanced computer programming skills, Ballet NFT Services is an effective and affordable solution to turn a vision into reality.

About Ballet

Ballet is a crypto hardware wallet maker based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was founded in 2019 by its CEO, Bobby Lee. Lee founded the company to create a crypto asset storage solution for the mainstream market. Ballet’s flagship product - the REAL Series

crypto wallet - is a physical crypto storage device without electronic components. The wallet is built on industry standards and open-source technology. It was designed to provide the ideal balance of security and convenience to drive the global mass adoption of Bitcoin, crypto, and NFTs.



For more information about Ballet, visit the official website.





Contact Person: Skylar Wu Company: Ballet Address: 1 2451 S. Buffalo Dr., Ste 105 Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA Phone: 646-339-7854 Email: skylar.wu (at) ballet.com