PROTECT EDUCATION FROM ATTACK: an imperative for peaceful and just societies

To monitor and assess the effects, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) and the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) have released respectively new data on attacks on education and conflict-affected population. This year, the GCPEA has published a report that chronicles approximately 5,000 incidents of attacks on Education and cases of military use of schools, with 9,000 students and educators being abducted, arrested, injured, or killed. The investigations show persistent gaps in the implementation of existing commitments in protecting schools from attack.

Watch the event here.

