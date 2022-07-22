Read more about SAVE THE DATE: Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony

Submit Release
Please make plans to join us for the Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Gold Star Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park adjacent to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

RSVP today to Larry Williams at larry.williams@la.gov or 225.276.8626.

