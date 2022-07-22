Read more about SAVE THE DATE: Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony

Please make plans to join us for the Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Gold Star Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park adjacent to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
