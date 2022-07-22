Jerome Karam Appears on Texas Business Minds Podcast Episode

A picture of a person listening to Jerome Karam’s podcast interview on his walk to work

Jerome Karam, the man behind JMK5 Holdings, made a recent appearance on the Texas Business Minds podcast.

Hosted by HVJ real estate reporter Florian Martin, Jerome dives into the story that led him to work in real estate throughout the Houston area and beyond.

The story of Jerome Karam’s Houston real estate journey instantly grabs listeners' attention. He grew up in a small town in Louisiana, moving to the Houston area in the 1980s.

After starting his professional career as a lawyer, Jerome developed a passion for real estate. Initially viewed as a side project, he ultimately dove into real estate redevelopment around Houston.

He takes great pride in his dedicated focus on looking for redevelopment projects instead of brand new construction.

During the roughly 30-minute podcast, he consistently brings up his passion for finding great opportunities in areas that could need rejuvenation. By holding onto existing buildings, communities generally embrace new businesses coming in much more.

The community remained a prominent theme of the entire interview. Jerome Karam believes strongly in keeping unique communities together throughout Houston. It's part of what makes big cities unique.

As a real estate reporter, Martin does a great job asking questions and unlocking Jerome Karam's passion for what he does.

Some developers can come off as only being into things for the money, but Jerome Karam sees it in many other ways. Being an integral part of a community and playing a part in reviving it is priceless.

Jerome hopes his story can inspire others to look towards redevelopment instead of tearing buildings down that still have life left.

Much too often, the solution for companies is to bulldoze buildings and put up something else that might not fit into an area.

As Jerome Karam’s Houston team at JMK5 Holdings continues to grow, expect to hear more about Jerome on podcasts and other forms of media shortly.

His history is catching the attention of many, as each completed project builds his company's reputation in Texas and Louisiana.

His goal is to be one of the top overall developers with quality and unique solutions offered. Differentiating his company from the competition will open up additional opportunities.

More on Jerome Karam

Jerome is a former lawyer turned real estate redeveloper in the Greater Houston area. With JMK5 Holdings, his company continues to find commercial and residential opportunities in Southwestern Louisiana and Texas. Helping out with day-to-day operations at JMK5 Holdings is his wife Leslie and their five children.

Jerome Karam’s Houston team has grown over the past few years as they continue to buy and redevelop old properties to maintain the integrity and history of their town.

The podcast episode is available on Apple podcasts to listen to, and keep an eye out for more interviews Jerome does in the future to learn more about him and his real estate venture.

