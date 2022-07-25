Youth for Human Rights Art Contest: This year’s theme is “War or Peace?” Submissions accepted until August 15th
Previous contest winning artwork in the adult category, First Place Winner, Adult Category By Deborah Eve Alastra Title: Resist
Winners of the art contest, based on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, will be announced in September and featured in an on-line gallery.
The visual arts can bring a message of peace and human rights to life in any community.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With war and danger being featured in the news and in our environment, Youth for Human Rights, Washington, DC, chapter is launching its National Human Rights Contest to inspire artists to harness the power of art to show the importance of human rights. Based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a tool to bring sanity, respect for human life and calm to an area, the contest will culminate in a virtual pop-up exhibit beginning on September 21, 2022. The top artwork will be featured in a virtual exhibit online until the end of the year. Submissions are due by August 15, 2022. The submissions will be judged by a panel of artists and human rights activists.
— Azhar Haq, President of Youth for Human Rights, DC
“With war and peace being on the top of many people’s minds, we wanted to have a creative outlet to address these issues. The contest is open to artists of any age and any medium. Through art, minds can change. We can promote peace through the arts,” Azhar Haq, President of Youth for Human Rights, DC, explained.
“Artists are indeed the creators of the future using various media,” Mr. Haq continued. “The visual arts can bring a message of peace and human rights to life in any community. Now, more than ever, communities need help to instill the values that human rights education offers, so they understand what their rights are and how vital they are in creating a safer and saner world.”
In 2018, Youth for Human Rights DC (YHRDC) first held a Human Rights Pop-Up Art Exhibit in honor of International Day of Peace on September 21st. Artwork from both youth and adults showcasing the message of human rights is displayed, along with a video display on each of the 30 articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year there will be a pop-up art exhibit and the art will be featured in a virtual art gallery displaying the entries. There will be a catalog of the art which will give information about the artists. A portion of the sale of the artwork will help benefit Youth for Human Rights DC.
The art exhibit helps artists express their views about rights and highlights how communities use knowledge of the 30 human rights to promote unity and respect for all of humanity. This year’s contest is co-sponsored by Artists for a Better World and Art Impact International.
To expand the audience for the artwork, YHRDC is hosting the art contest online. They are promoting to talented artists across the nation whose art showcases the message of “War or Peace?” and will accept interviews internationally as well.
The Universal Declaration of Human rights (UDHR) was written in 1948 and developed right after World War 2 with the purpose to protect life and avoid war in the future.
“The instructions are simple,” shared Mr. Haq, “Art is an expression and we look forward to receiving submissions from all who wish to share their creations with us.”
Rules and Instructions are simple, focusing on the artwork relative to the theme of “War or Peace?” There is no fee for making a submission. First and second place winners will be selected in both the youth (under 18) and adult (over 18) categories with acknowledgement in the online gallery and a modest cash prize.
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has - and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org.
