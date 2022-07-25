Youth for Human Rights Art Contest: This year’s theme is “War or Peace?” Submissions accepted until August 15th

Call for entries for Youth for Human Rights art contest Previous contest winning artwork in the adult category, First Place Winner, Adult Category By Deborah Eve Alastra Title: Resist Previous contest winning artwork, Youth Category Second Place. By: Ajay. Title: Untitled Youth for Human Rights materials can be delivered to your home or downloaded for free from www.youthforhumanrights.org

Winners of the art contest, based on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, will be announced in September and featured in an on-line gallery.

The visual arts can bring a message of peace and human rights to life in any community.” — Azhar Haq, President of Youth for Human Rights, DC