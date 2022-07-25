The Everest Foundation And Its Contributions To Medicine

A picture of a medical researcher looking at Petri dishes full of bacteria

The Everest Foundation works to make the world a better place by supporting advances in medical technologies and research.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many organizations and foundations work to make the world a better place. Some foundations support specific causes through monetary donations, supplies, equipment, or scholarships. Others are involved in research to find cures for diseases or solutions to real-world problems.

The Everest Foundation was created in honor of Dr. Edward A.D. Everest, the father of Dr. Michael Everest.

He embraced advances in medicine, especially those that improve medical care in some way. Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest was also very interested in supporting the newest generation of medical students so they could make a significant contribution to medicine.

Today, the foundation is involved in non-profit work and medical research. Dr. Michael Everest has made it his mission to keep up his father's legacy of supporting advancements in medical technology. His wife, Agata Everest, is by his side in his dedication to medical advancements.

She runs The Everest Foundation as the acting CEO as Dr. Michael Everest is involved in other pursuits in the medical field.

Medical advancements are essential in improving patient care outcomes and overall efficiency in healthcare delivery.

In the past few decades, the medical and healthcare industries have seen many new advances that benefit much of society. For instance, electronic health records improve continuity of care and often streamline the process from the exam to diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Computer technology has dramatically impacted other areas of medicine, like medical research and surgical procedures.

New medical devices help providers make better diagnoses and identify potential issues before they become problematic for patients. Many of the latest technologies allow patients to monitor some of the most severe health conditions at home.

This reduces medical care costs and encourages individuals to take a more active role in achieving optimal health. Big Data is available to researchers to analyze trends in health conditions and drive innovations in care to the forefront.

Many conditions are now more readily understood and, therefore, are easier to treat, thanks to the many advances in medical technologies developed in the past decade.

One of the latest advances, 3D printing, has allowed bone and internal organs to be manufactured to replace those that have become worn or too fragile to function correctly.

Advances in pharmaceutical technology make predicting new drug reactions and interactions easier without the need for human studies.

Smartphones, another technology developed in the past couple of decades, allows physicians to monitor patients from a distance. This allows for quicker adaptations to treatments and faster responses to conditions that could become more serious.

Smartphones allow physicians more free time while contributing to improved patient outcomes, especially those receiving care on hospital floors. It also allows providers to see more patients by providing them with telehealth and online visits with patients.

Physicians can now connect to patients in rural or remote areas and have greater access to care through telemedicine.

During his tenure, Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest embraced advances in medical technology. He would likely approve of how many technologies are used today to improve patient health and outcomes.

The Everest Foundation is committed to supporting new doctors in their skillful and effective use of many of the latest advances in healthcare technologies. This is why the Everest Foundation, Dr. Michael Everest, and Agata Everest are committed to making donations that support the next generation of medical scientists and pioneers, who are up-and-coming physicians and researchers.

The Everest Foundation focuses on the human aspect of medical care while supporting the implementation of new and effective technologies to improve the lives of patients of all ages.