Epigenetics Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2028

the global Epigenetics market was valued at USD 9,143.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.8%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Increasing research activities and funding in the field of epigenetics, rising prevalence of target diseases/disorders, reduced sequencing time, and increasing geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of epigenetics market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Epigenetics market was valued at USD 9,143.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.8%. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene activity without altering the DNA sequence, the changes being transmittable to daughter cells. Epigenetic processes are natural and essential for the functioning of many organisms, but odd occurrences can prove to be a source of various disorders, including different kinds of cancers, reproductive illnesses, cardiovascular illnesses, etc. In addition to this, behavioral changes and changes in mental state are also observed on account of epigenetic changes.

Several illnesses and other health indicators may have direct or indirect link with epigenetic mechanisms, including various cancers, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, reproductive complications, autoimmune disorders, and cognitive dysfunction ailments. Agents like heavy metals, pesticides, tobacco smoke, hormones, radioactivity, viruses, environmental factors, and basic nutrients that contributes towards such conditions are also on rise, which supports the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2079

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad Laboratories, among others

Market Segmentation by Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Kits



Chip sequencing kit

Whole Genomic Amplification kit

Bisulfite Conversion kit

RNA sequencing kit

Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large non - coding RNA

MicroRNA modification

Chromatin structures

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Solid tumors

Liquid tumors

Non - oncology

Inflammatory diseases

Metabolic diseases

Infectious diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Order this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2079

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Epigenetics market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Reagents like antibodies, PCR reagents, histones, primers, magnetic beads, electrophoresis reagents, nucleic acid analysis reagents, and buffers are extensively used for epigenetic studies. This contribute to high market share of the reagents segment in the epigenetics market

The histone methylation segment is expected to reach USD 5.65 billion by the year 2026, showing significant growth of 13.1% during the forecast period

The emergence of epigenetic targets for the development of epigenetic drugs and epigenetic therapy is expected to have a highly positive impact on the epigenetics market. Leading market players across the globe are investing significantly towards product development for epigenetics based applications. For instance, in April 2019, GGC launched its EpiSign, a novel clinical test for analysis of epigenetic changes.

The European segment is expected to show a CAGR of 12.8% owing to increased investments in healthcare projects. For instance, project BLUEPRINT, which aims at generating 100 reference epigenomes of healthy and leukemic cells, received a funding of 52.1 million USD.

Market players are adapting various organic and inorganic expansion strategies. For instance, 10x Genomics, a key player in genomics field acquired Epigenomics, a market player operating in epigenetics sector and merged their epigenetic technology with its chromium single-cell solution.

Leading as well as emerging market players are involved in various research and development activities. For instance, an epigenetic biotechnology company - EpigenCare completed its initial pilot study in 2019, with its direct-to-consumer epigenetic skincare test as part of its beta phase

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2079

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.