Face Primer Market 2022-2030: Rising Demand For Beauty And Cosmetic Product Due To Increasing Female Population

The Global Face Primer Market size was USD 1.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Face Primer Market size was USD 1.99 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Beauty Vlogging and fashion blogging content is gaining popularity as a trend and generating a number of opportunities for face primer manufacturers. A large number of the Gen Z population is influenced by beauty vloggers and major social media applications such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook is playing a strategic role in generating demand for face primer products. Market demand for face primers is increasing with the female population. According to the World Bank, in 2021, out of the total population, the female population in the world is 49.6%. These instances are making opportunities for the global face primer market as well as several direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands are raising funds to promote their products through e-commerce platforms, which is expected to drive demand for face primes over the forecast period. Moreover, Color cosmetics are becoming a popular consumer trend, and market leaders of beauty and cosmeceuticals industry players such as L’Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, Maybelline, Revlon, and others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Foundation primer accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021. Foundation primers are widely used for enhancing face makeup. Foundation primer helps to create a smooth base underneath eyeshadow, foundation, lipstick, mascara, and nail polish. Foundation primers are enriched with moisturizing and skin-loving properties, which helps to reduce the appearance of flaky patches. Moreover, these primers are silicone-free to prevent skin from further drying out, therefore a large number of consumers buy foundation primers for such products’ benefits. Some cosmetics companies are making eco-friendly foundation primers. Hence, a large number of consumer buys foundation primer for side effects-free advantages. These factors are driving revenue growth of the segment.

Water base accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021. Water-based primers are best for dry and dehydrated skin and water-based primers are thinner, lighter, and more easily spreadable than silicone-based primers. Water-based face primers are widely used by consumers for long-lasting performance and to look better on dry skin. Whereas, silicone bases have a texture similar to petroleum jelly. Silicone primers are ideal for filling in pores, lines, acne scars, and rough spots. Also, it helps in protecting skin from environmental elements by creating a barrier to keep out damaging free radicals and it keeps makeup looking fresh. These product benefits are driving revenue growth of the segment.

Top Profiled in the Global Face Primer Market Report:

• Make-up Art Cosmetics (MAC),

• Chanel,

• L'oréal Groupe,

• Estée Lauder Inc,

• Maybelline New York

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook

• Foundation primer

• Mascara primer

• Eyelid primer

• Lip primer

• Others

By Base Type Outlook

• Water based

• Silicone based

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Retail and supermarkets

• Online

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Face Primer Market Report:

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

