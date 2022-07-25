Ramesh Chaurasia shares concern how technological advancements ignoring the sustainable development goals

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia suggests some technological sustainable innovations that industries can adapt to and contribute toward the well-being of the environment.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is a trajectory of development that has helped the world evolve for a better living. Whether it is digital education in schools, improved communication with live video and audio, online shopping for consumers, businesses expanding digitally, and more. Similarly, technological advancements like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 5G, electric vehicles, quantum supremacy have aided the world with more efficient manufacturing techniques, new innovative approaches, profitable stock management and ordering systems.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, a patron of 17 sustainable development goals, believes that as the world is moving towards technological advancements, people are becoming more and more dependent on machines. Such dependency may lead to overuse of technology that may affect people psychologically and physically. One can spot cases of eyestrain, bad posture, back pain, anxiety, pain in the joints due to less mobility in a doctor's clinic. Moreover, the speed at which the world is updating itself with the latest ongoing, the industries are forced to consume natural resources to increase productivity. He added, “In the upcoming years, consumption of natural resources may cause severe air and water pollution and depletion of natural resources and ozone layer that may heat the earth.”

Mr. Chaurasia wants to propel the world to work for the welfare of the environment. He wants to highlight necessary steps that must be taken to ensure sustainable development or else it may reflect that technological advancement is ignoring the agenda of sustainable development goals. The agenda that was taken up by the United Nations to target poverty, clean water and sanitation, hunger, gender equality, quality education, climate change, etc. Therefore, Mr. Chaurasia aims to spread awareness among people and industries across the world to control carbon emission. Controlled carbon emission will make sure that environmental and geographical instabilities don’t get worse and doesn’t allow social ills such as water scarcity, unemployment, plague, poverty, etc. to prevail.

The environmentalist says, “Major impact on the environment is caused by the pollution emitted from the industries. For the same reason, he wants to encourage industrialists to adapt to eco-friendly practices such as renewable resources, internet of things (IoT), electronic vehicles and direct air captures (DAC), etc.”

Mr. Chaurasia explained that renewable sources mean resources that are naturally replenished such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. The energy from these naturally occurring resources gets converted into electricity or useful heat through devices such as solar panels, wind and water turbines that reflects a highly positive impact of technology on the environment. Therefore, he concluded that for the sake of the environment, we need to switch to innovations that protect SDGs.

Further, the visionary suggests some technological sustainable innovations that industries can adapt to and contribute towards the well-being of the environment. The innovations include internet of things (IoT) to remotely monitor and program intelligent lighting systems for energy-efficient solutions, electric vehicles to restrict carbon emission in the atmosphere.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia purely supports and promotes implementation of such technologies as it will be easier for the world to achieve goals of sustainable development and adapt to the modern technologies simultaneously.