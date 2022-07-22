The Power Generation Market Is Extensively Being Shaped By Digital Technologies

Power Generation Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Power Generation Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into the power generation industry. Power generation market trends include digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide companies and customers with more accurate and real-time accounts of power usage. These technologies help improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation, which results in better asset management, planning, execution, and a faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction, which is predicted to be shaping the power generation market outlook. For Instance, some major companies in the Power generation industry that adopted digital technologies include Duke Energy, Engie, National Grid and NextEra.

According to the power generation industry analysis, the increasing applications of electricity in the transportation industry are expected to increase the demand for electricity, thus driving the demand for power generation services. The rise in electric vehicles in developing countries will create significant opportunities for power generation companies in the market. Also, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), EVs will hit 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040.

Read more on the Global Power Generation Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-market

The global power generation market size is expected to grow from $1.61 trillion in 2021 to $2.46 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 8.8%. The global power generation market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 and reach $3.98 trillion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global power generation industry are Enel SpA, Electricite De France SA, State Power Investment Corporation, E.ON SE, Engie.

TBRC’s power generation market report is segmented by type into hydroelectricity, fossil fuel electricity, nuclear electricity, solar electricity, wind electricity, geothermal electricity, biomass electricity, other electricity, by end-user into industrial, commercial, residential, transportation, by source of energy into conventional/non-renewable source, renewable source, by type of grid into off grid, on grid.

Power Generation Market 2022 – By Type (Hydroelectricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation), By Source Of Energy (Conventional/Non-Renewable Source, Renewable Source), By Type Of Grid (Off Grid, On Grid), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a power generation market overview, forecast power generation market size and growth for the whole market, power generation market segments, geographies, power generation market trends, power generation market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Power Generation Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2344&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Transformer, Electric Motor And Generator, Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus, Relay And Industrial Controls), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By End User Sector (Private, Public) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-transmission-and-control-equipment-global-market-report

Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market - By Type Of Product (Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution And Power Generation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-transmission-control-and-distribution-market

Biomass Electricity Market 2022 - By Feedstock (Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass), By End-User (Household, Industrial, Government), By Technology (Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-electricity-global-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC