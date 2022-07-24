Achal Chaurasia talks about the upskilling boost provided by eLearning platforms during the Coronavirus pandemic

Mr. Achal Chaurasia rightly believes that during the COVID-19 era, online learning platforms have helped people realize the importance of digital skills

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Achal Chaurasia has made a great impression across the globe through his numerous accomplishments in his remarkable entrepreneurial journey. Being a strong supporter of startups, Mr. Chaurasia has been encouraging the role of e-learning platforms in boosting the skills of the working population of our country.

While on this topic, Mr. Adesh Chaurasia shared his insights, "Although the pandemic changed the face of various sectors in India and around the world, the education sector became the second-most booming after the healthcare industry. From the rise of eLearning platforms to the total shift from traditional classroom teaching to online classes, the new method of training witnessed major differences in curriculums and performances.

While the students saved up much of their time with online classes, eLearning sites were a prime choice for any help with study materials and syllabus. Mr. Achal Chaurasia said, “the reason why most EdTech companies saw increased sales and came to the light is that apart from students, the pandemic pushed and gave everyone else the opportunity to upskill themselves through eLearning.”

“With many either losing their job and looking for a new one or having time on their hands for training, working professionals from various fields and sectors enrolled themselves for courses in these eLearning websites”, says Mr. Chaurasia. He further added how these platforms came up with courses and programs that were specifically designed to cater to freshers or professionals with experience with subjects that provided them insights into practical and theoretical knowledge to boost their careers.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia rightly believes that during the COVID-19 era, online learning platforms have made people realize the importance of digital skills and gravitated them towards maintaining their existing skills while developing new ones.

While having to leave behind the traditional learning practices might have downsides of its own, eLearning has led students to interact outside the classroom. It has also provided them with the opportunity to get involved in gaining knowledge from various sources and learn beyond their curriculum zone by giving them a gentle push to move past their comfort zone and explore limitless possibilities and options.

“Employees are given training prior to their joining while some learn while on the job. However, it is seen that once they get hold of the situation and the dynamics of the work they are expected to perform, these professionals lose touch with their work-related skills over time and are not acquainted with the ones that are or will be in demand. For a progressive career trajectory, a better and polished resume, and the upliftment of an individual with knowledge, it is important to upskill oneself” claimed Mr. Achal Chaurasia.

“That’s where eLearning platforms swooped in at the right time by highlighting the value of exploring and expanding new skills to give employees the upper hand over anyone else to become the potential candidate for new opportunities and projects,” he concluded.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia serves as a director of Arc Agrochemical LLP. In his incredible entrepreneurial career until now, he has set an example for himself. He has a lot of influence in the current startup industry, and also provided a lot of opportunities to numerous upcoming entrepreneurs. According to him the current startup industry has a lot of potential and can contribute a significant portion of the entire Indian GDP in the coming decades.