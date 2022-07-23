Much-Needed Booming Entrepreneurial Wave in India: Achal Chaurasia

Achal Chaurasia collogues though India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the entrepreneurial wave still needs to boom.

Achal Chaurasia is an ambitious person mostly known for his works related to improving the home of mentally deficient children in Chembur. He ensured his support and delivery of medicines to the needy not only during but since last decade. Despite his career as a real estate developer, Mr. Achal Chaurasia has a keen interest in the entrepreneurial wave in India.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia points out, “In the last decade, markets have emerged at a great scale making India one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. I feel proud as the youth of India are becoming cautious of their career and want to start a business or company with high ambitions”. He added that he has seen some great people gaining work experience for MNCs and learning useful tactics such as strong intrinsic motivations, problem-solving skills, patience, and the desire to achieve goals to run a business.

He believes the more entrepreneurs will bring innovative ideas to the table, more foreign venture capitalists will invest in India. It will bring more job opportunities for the Indians to work within the country with better income packages. For instance, an Indian startup like Zomato, OYO, Zoomcar received funding from foreign investors because of the innovation. Therefore, Mr. Chaurasia wants to stimulate the Indian youth to gain skills and utilize them in new businesses or work as a force for the new businesses and help them grow.

“During the early stages of the businesses, it is important to attract maximum customers; therefore, I would like to share a piece of advice for the entrepreneurs that while laying the roots of your business, make sure to include technological sustainable innovation in the infrastructure. Such a business will build a reputation of your brand in the market, will help you attract new and maximum customers because of your commitment to protect the environment. Moreover, it will help the new business owners save a lot on their pockets” quoted Mr. Chaurasia.

After the first wave of the covid pandemic when many young graduates and experienced professionals lost their jobs, many smaller businesses with unique ideas have picked up great interest. Such small businesses have acted as competitors for the monopoly players. For example, many individual retailers are earning good despite the e-commerce websites like Amazon, and Snapdeal. They started promoting their products during the lockdown period that helped them gain publicity on social media. Those brands are still performing well and are also helping India overcome the crisis by providing employment.

Further, Mr. Achal Chaurasia agreed to the fact that Indian entrepreneurs face challenges like funding, hiring qualified employees, marketing strategies and inability to compete with developed companies. But he is hopeful that the Indians are capable of leading innovation and soon we will overcome such issues in the near future.