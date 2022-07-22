Gene Sequencing Market 2022 driven by rise in next generation sequencing in diagnostic procedures

Gene Sequencing Market

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the Gene Sequencing Market growth scenario.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene Sequencing Market by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, and Services), Application (Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Consumer Genomics, Metagenomics, and Others), Workflow Type (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, and Data Analysis), and End User (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

At the early phase of COVID-19 pandemic, there was no availability of specific diagnostic tests to detect the disease in patients. Alternative diagnostic tests were used initially but were not much effective. This unavailability of specific COVID-19 diagnostic tests presented lucrative opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers to introduce their COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Many leading players as well as some start-ups from various countries utilized this opportunity and introduced COVID-19 diagnostics kits into local as well as global market. These players achieved edge over other diagnostics players capitalizing the opportunity from demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which, in turn, helps them in maintaining their revenues in such a crisis.

Owing to such factors, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the gene sequencing market.

Key Segments

Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Application

Oncology, Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Consumer Genomics

Metagenomics

Others

Workflow Type

Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of gene sequencing market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Gene Sequencing Market Report

Which are the leading players active in the gene sequencing market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is "gene sequencing"?

What is "gene sequencing" market prediction in the future?

Who are the leading global players in the "gene sequencing" market?

What are the current trends and predicted trends?

What are the key benefits of the "gene sequencing" market report?

Key Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

PierianDx

Eurofins Scientific

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

