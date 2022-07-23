How to choose a satisfying projector ?
Here will provide you some projector buying tips to inspire you how to choose a satisfying projector.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are so many projectors with so many different models in the market, and each one with multiple features, both new and old. Want to look for a projector in the market, but don’t know exactly what to look for in a projector before you start the process? Here is a mini guide on the top 5 things to consider before you start looking for a projector:
Projector Size
Before you get into the depth of understanding the different models of projectors and their features, focus on the size of projector you want to get. With a wide range of sizes available in a wide price bracket, the projector should fit well with your need. Most importantly, it should be smart, easy to handle, and in some other cases even portable. First be clear in which space you’ll be using your laser projector and the purpose of its use: conferences, home theatre, gaming, etc. According to your need, look for a projector.
Throw: More or Less?
Once you have clarity on the size you want, you should look into the throw size as well. What is throw? Well, it basically is the distance that is between the projection surface and the projector itself. Not all projectors have the same throw for an image, some throw at a few meters while very few projectors throw at less than a meter. For a small room, it is preferable to have a projector with a shorter throw.
Type of Resolution
Resolutions vary from 720p, 1080p to 4K-UHD, and from XGA to WXGA. A lot of crazy acronyms, right? Well, forget about them and just think about what you need the projector for exactly. Its usage will help you in deciding the type of resolution you need to look for. For office presentations, mostly, a WXGA projector works fine, especially on smaller screens. For movie displays and home theatre systems, the preference is 1080p. Many people looking for gaming display laser projectors, look for 4K UHD projectors.
Level of Brightness
The level of brightness depends on the usage of the projector for different durations of time. An ideal range of 400 and 1000 lumens is suitable for someone who is looking to buy a portable, lightweight projector. This type of projector, with this range, caters to a group of 5 up to 20 people, during a presentation. Around 3000 lumens are more than enough if you need a projector for indoor setups. At least 4000 to 6000 lumens are needed for anyone who is looking to use the projector in larger spaces. The lumens limit can go up to 18,000 lumens and more depending on the space you want to put it up in and the level of brightness you need.
Ease of Connectivity
You don’t want a projector in today’s time, which is limited in terms of connectivity. It needs to connect with different devices and be used to project any media source provided to it. It needs to have different ports for plug-ins and an HDMI connection port available. Wireless connectivity is one feature that is a bonus for a home projector or even an office projector.
All of these things are to be considered before you make a laser projector purchase on a budget. It is important to be clear on your needs to research the model that fits the criteria well. Dangbei has a wide variety of laser projectors, suited for the needs of different individuals, and most importantly it caters to a lower-end budget in comparison to other projectors in the market.
Vera Cooper
Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other