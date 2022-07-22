"The Moment I Should Have Bounced" Offers Relationship Tips and Warnings
Raymond Brown offers advice for couples, elaborates red flags, danger signsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing from research, author Raymond Brown offers readers sage advice for saving themselves from a lot of heartache and anguish. With "The Moment I Should Have Bounced," he provides readers with a guide on detecting warning signs in potential partners and avoiding getting stuck with problematic individuals in the first place.
As its title suggests, Brown's book is a collection of cautionary counsel to help people see red flags during the pre-relationship stage, during dating and before commitments have been made. With this, they can extricate themselves and dodge problematic persons before it is too late or before leaving them becomes difficult. Brown aims to help hs readers see the pivotal moment in their lives, the crossroads in which they can choose to life free or become subjected to much anguish at the hands of a dysfunctional partner.
The advice includes identifying different types of relationships and giving readers notes on what to look out for, warning that ideally one should notice these red flags before one becomes too enamored with the other person. It cautions against dismissing red flags or chalking them up to chance or being "just the way people are."
The book is a result of Brown's research into the signs people ignore during the pre-relationship stage that could have saved them from much grief. It is his hope that if this information was conveyed, people might change the trajectory of the relationship, perhaps by avoiding certain personality types or addressing the issues early on and salvaging their relationships.
"All I ask is please recognize your moment; it may save you a lifetime of misery." Brown says.
About the Author
Born in the South Bronx, Raymond Brown graduated from Chelsea Vocational High School and later graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent with a B.A. He is pursuing a career in nursing when he is not writing.
