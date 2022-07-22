Adesh Chaurasia’s outlook on why skills have gone a step higher of knowledge in recent times

Adesh Chaurasia highlights the recent change in trends with skills being viewed as getting an edge above knowledge.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For you to succeed at any job, you require skills that solve problems and give realistic solutions to challenges. In order to learn about how to put those skills to the best use and make the most out of it, you need to have knowledge that answers many of your questions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, countless people across the globe lost their jobs, despite being associated with big organizations or having years of experience in the field. While some managed to bag another job in the same field, some could not revive their career, and others did everything possible to be viewed as a potential employee by the organizations. For this, people turned to upgrading their professional portfolio by upskilling themselves in this time, making the perfect use of lockdown and the growing wave of eLearning platforms offering a plethora of online courses.

“With the advancements in technology and rapid changes of movements in the digital world, it has become essential to keep in touch with the latest trends to stay updated”, said Mr. Adesh Chaurasia, who works diligently towards making education accessible to women and young children who can not afford it.

He further added by saying, “ what came as a blow to many was the level of experience the people who got laid off from their job during the lockdown had. Despite giving their hearts out to organizations for years and having a considerable amount of knowledge about the industry that they work in, it failed to give them the safety for job security.”

In addition to this, the growing number of world leaders, audience on social media, and even industrialists stressing upon upskilling oneself has driven people to get as many feathers under their hat as possible. Mr. Chaurasia believes that with the COVID-19 wave, eLearning platforms became a hot topic on social media and other platforms as well, with people suggesting that the best way to recover, revive, and refresh one’s career trajectory is to upgrade their skill set.

“Employers will also be on the lookout for employees with latest skills who can accommodate as per the recent technological trends and benefit the organization. At a time when the world is suffering in various fields and it is hard for the companies to keep numerous employees, having a candidate who will come in with an upgraded skill set made the employer choose better amongst them if they want the former or an employee who has been associated with the organization for years” concluded Mr. Adesh Chaurasia.

