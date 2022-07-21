Submit Release
SB444 in Sen: Representative Vining added as a cosponsor - 2022-07-21

WISCONSIN, July 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 16.754 (2); to amend 16.754 (3) (intro.) and (a) and 66.0901 (1m) (b); and to create 16.754 (2) (b) and 66.0901 (10) of the statutes; Relating to: preference in state and local government contracts and procurement for materials manufactured in the United States. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
7/21/2022 Sen. Representative Vining added as a cosponsor 967
3/15/2022 Sen. Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1 894

