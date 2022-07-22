VideoMost Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
VideoMost announced today that TMC, US-based integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named VideoMost as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
— Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC
VideoMost is like Zoom or Teams but self-hosted video conferencing and UC software that keeps all information secure inside your organization, not in the cloud. On-premise video conferencing servers are controlled by authorized admins. VideoMost provides the entire set of tools for enterprise-level UC and team work: video conferences, p2p calls, messenger, screen sharing, whiteboard, polls, documents upload, video recording and storage, broadcasting, etc. Users can access VideoMost via browser or app on their PC (Windows and MacOS) or mobile devices (iOS, Android).VideoMost is also available as SDK to power group video communication apps that are easy to deploy, manage, and scale. With consistent and reliable high-quality video, even in low-bandwidth environments, all users can reduce costs, improve efficiency and enhance collaboration.
With VideoMost users enjoy compatibility with both WebRTC, XMPP and popular SIP/BFCP and H.323/H.239 hardware terminals and MCUs (Poly, Cisco, Avaya, etc.). VideoMost users can also use address book, share invitations, schedule and manage video conferences directly from Outlook/Exchange calendars.
“It gives me great pleasure to honor VideoMost UC software as a 2022 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence in the groundbreaking work on VideoMost.”
Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
VideoMost is enterprise-grade software video conferencing server like Zoom, but self-hosted, available for licensing at a fraction of competitors cloud prices and allowing group video calling with mobile messaging and content sharing. VideoMost supports 1000 video participants in a conference room with extensive collaboration tools, including docs and screen sharing, whiteboard, mobile messenger, polls and more. VideoMost serves thousands of enterprises and multiple service providers in dozens of countries.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. For more information about TMC please visit www.tmcnet.com.
Alex Kravchenko
Spirit DSP / VideoMost
+971 58 182 9011
