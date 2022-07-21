Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,799 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

DELAWARE, July 21 - WASHINGTON, D.C.  – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19:

“I received a positive COVID-19 test result today as part of regular weekly COVID-19 testing. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate for five days and will closely monitor my symptoms until then.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and double boosted and I am thankfully feeling fine. I plan to work remotely while I self-isolate and look forward to fully recovering and getting back to the office as soon as it is safe for me to do so. I continue to urge all Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourselves and your families from the worst of this pandemic.”

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.