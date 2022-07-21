Maine DHHS Announces Opening of New Biddeford Office

MAINE, July 21 - Back to current news.

AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that it has opened a new office in Biddeford. Located at 457 Alfred Street in the former Journal Tribune building, the office opened to the public on Monday, July 18. This office, which replaces a previous temporary location in Biddeford, provides in-person services to residents of eastern York County and southern Cumberland County and complements the Sanford DHHS Office.

The new office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for services including eligibility screening for public benefits. It offers parking, convenient access to public transportation (between bus stops on the Orange/Black Line of the Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit), and state-of-the-art workspace for staff from the DHHS Offices for Family Independence, Child and Family Services, and Aging and Disability Services, as well as District Operations.

“The Department is committed to customer service and we are proud to open this new location to serve residents in southern Maine,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “This easily accessible and central location will serve the needs of the public and our valued staff.”

The City of Biddeford has worked collaboratively with the Department to open this new location. With over 21,000 residents, Biddeford is the sixth largest city in Maine.

"I am thrilled to see the opening of the new Department of Health and Human Services office in Biddeford," said Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant. "Having an office nearby allows the many people in need of assistance in our area with easier access and provides a human touch for those seeking support in navigating the Department's many programs and services."

A complete list of all DHHS district office locations and contact information is available on the DHHS website. Anyone interested in public assistance benefits is encouraged to visit My Maine Connection for information and to apply online. Information is also available by calling 855-797-4357.