Two-lane closures on the Pali Highway will continue through August

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of two-lane closures scheduled tentatively on the Pali Highway in both directions on Monday through Fridays, for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Lane closure details are as follows:

Two lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Waokanaka Street and the Wylie Street overpass, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction between the Wylie St overpass and Nuuanu Pali Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the Honolulu-bound direction, the shoulder lane will be open for motorists to use where it is wide enough to accommodate vehicles. Traffic in the Kailua-bound direction will be monitored and adjusted as needed to minimize traffic impacts.

Closures are tentatively scheduled; therefore, motorists are advised to check traffic apps before heading to their destination. HDOT advises the public to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and use alternate routes as needed. The two-lane closures are expected to continue through August.

Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. The Pali Highway Resurfacing project is estimated for completion by May 2023. Roadwork is weather permitting.

