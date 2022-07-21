Texas Gardasil Lawsuit Alleges HPV Vaccine Causes POTS and Other Injuries

Maddie Malloy, Gardasil Plaintiff Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

Before Gardasil, Maddie Malloy was a happy and healthy young woman. Now, she'll never know what her life would've been like.

As a result of Merck’s fraud, Gardasil is wreaking havoc on a substantial swath of an entire generation of children and young adults on a worldwide scale, the Gardasil lawsuits allege.” — Baum Hedlund