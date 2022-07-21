Submit Release
Duck Blind Drawing Announcements to Be Made; Comment Period Open on Proposed Big Sandy Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person duck blind announcements at nine locations on Saturday, Aug. 6. Events will begin at 9 a.m. and the blind announcements start at 10 a.m.

The TWRA is also soliciting public comment on a Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission proposal to create a 900-acre waterfowl refuge at Big Sandy WMA. If implemented, the refuge would be closed to all access from Nov. 15 through the second Sunday of February (Feb 12, 2023), inclusive.

The area under consideration is difficult for hunters to access and the Commission believes it would improve local hunting if it was a refuge. This proposal will be discussed at the August Commission meeting being held August 18-19 in Gatlinburg. Comments can be submitted to TWRA.huntingcomments@tn.gov.

The Aug. 6 events are being made in person in support of community events and activities. Both the draw and the application period, which concluded July 20, were conducted online. TWRA staff representing the Wildlife Division, Boating and Law Enforcement, and Communications and Outreach will be present at the locations for the events.

The locations of the blind announcements:

 

TWRA Region I:

·         Kentucky Lake WMA, Big Sandy Ball Park                                     

·         West Sandy WMA, Henry County Fairgrounds, Paris 

·         Barkley WMA, Stewart County High School, Dover 

·         Reelfoot WMA, Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitor Center

·         Tigrett WMA, Dyer County Fairgrounds 

·         Gooch WMA, Obion City Park  

TWRA Region II:

·         AEDC/ Woods Reservoir, Morris Ferry Boat Ramp and Fishing Area

·         Cheatham Lake/ Haynes Bottom- Cheatham WMA office/check in station

·         Old Hickory Unit 1 and 2-Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon 

All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind will be required to submit a notification of intent (NOI) by Aug. 15. This season’s hunting dates are Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2023.

The next available application period will be Sept. 28-Oct. 18 for Tier 2 early segment duck quota hunts.

---TWRA---  

