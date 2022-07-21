Software Executive James Nivette to Provide Pro Bono Work as a Way to Give Back to the Community

Jim Nivette

James Nivette, a software executive, has announced that he will provide his services accessible to local start-ups starting August this year.

Mr. Nivette is no stranger to giving back to the community; he has been involved with various charitable organizations throughout his career. He started by serving as a counselor at Orangewood Children's Home and a volunteer at Suicide Prevention Services for over 20 years. He continues to assist his community through donations and collaborations with charity organizations supporting causes close to his heart, such as suicide prevention, children's welfare, and education. In addition to his monetary contributions, Mr. Nivette also donates his time and expertise, serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations. His passion for giving back has inspired others to do the same, and he remains an exemplary role model in the community.

“I am very fortunate and feel it's important to give back in whatever way I can.”

This announcement comes when many companies are cutting costs and laying off employees. It is hoped that other business leaders will follow Mr. Nivette's lead and contribute their time and resources to help support small businesses and startups.

Nivette believes in the power of giving back and helping others, especially early-stage companies. He plans to offer his time and expertise to help these companies grow and succeed. The pro bono support will include working with the startup's management teams to develop a long-term growth strategy and expand their market reach. His goal is to help young entrepreneurs overcome some of the challenges he faced when starting up. He will also offer mentorship alongside practical support, where he will connect the startups to potential investors and customers. Nivette is also passionate about helping young entrepreneurs and plans to mentor them as they grow their businesses. He believes that "young entrepreneurs are our future, and we need to do everything possible to support them."



James D. Nivette is a software professional with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. In the two decades he has been in the industry, Nivette has proven himself in both premise model software and software-as-a-service. He is well renowned for his prowess in various aspects of software management like sales strategy and planning, strategic planning and analysis, P&L management, thought leadership, and client relations, among others. He has worked for multiple companies as a consultant and won numerous awards. They include The Professional Services Award at Business Objects, Consultant of the Year award at Business Objects, and Team Award. His career has seen him work with high-profile clients like the US Army, Paramount Pictures, Bloomberg, Southern California Edison, and Bumble Bee.