Alopecia Treatment Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth 2030

Alopecia Treatment Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Alopecia Treatment Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Capillus, LLC, Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Transitions Hair, Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH.

The global alopecia treatment market size was valued at $2,736 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,935 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Alopecia, also known as hair loss or baldness, refers to hair loss from the part of head or body. The condition can happen in both female & male and at any age. There are five major kind of alopecia to be specific such as androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, cicatricial alopecia, and telogen effluvium. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder, which attacks the hair follicles and causes hair fall or breakage of hair leading to complete baldness. The cause of male-pattern alopecia and female-pattern alopecia include hormonal changes, hereditary condition, radiation therapy to the head, stress, and certain medications & supplements. Alopecia treatment plays a main role in advanced healthcare, as it helps in prevention of hair fall and regrowth of hair. Treatment for hair loss can be carried out using drugs such as minoxidil, finasteride, 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors, corticosteroids, and cyclosporine. Moreover, surgical treatments for alopecia include hair transplantation, scalp reduction, and laser therapy.

Alopecia Treatment Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Major Key Players: Capillus, LLC, Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Transitions Hair, Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH.

Alopecia Treatment Market Segmentation by Drug Type: Minoxidil, Finasteride, and Other Drug Types

Alopecia Treatment Market Segmentation by Indication: Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, and Others

Alopecia Treatment Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

