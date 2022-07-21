Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market May See Boost in Revenue Cycle

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Allergan plc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size was valued at $2,902 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,184 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that occurs in women during their childbearing age and is characterized by formation of cyst on ovaries. PCOS often leads to hirsutism, obesity, infertility, and diabetes, thus, needs effective management. Presently, there is no cure for PCOS, but different types of medications, such as insulin sensitizing agent, oral contraceptive, antiandrogens, and anti-obesity drugs are used to manage PCOS.

The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for PCOS treatment medication across different regions and increase in popularity combination therapy majorly drives the market growth. Increase in prevalence of PCOS is expected to further boost the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market growth during the forecast period. In addition, significant unmet need for PCOS treatment, increase in R&D activities to develop PCOS therapeutics, and growing demand forof PCOS therapeutics in developing countries further creates opportunities for the PCOS treatment market. However, lack of approved drugs and adverse effects associated with off label drugs are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Major Key Players: Allergan plc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation by Drug Class: Insulin Sensitizing Agent, Oral Contraceptive, Antiandrogens, Anti-Obesity Drugs, and Others

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Providers

