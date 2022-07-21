HelloCollege Provides 25 Students with Internship Opportunities Through a New Pilot Program

In partnership with StandOut Search, 20 high school and 5 college students have been placed in experiential-professional learning opportunities

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelloCollege - the comprehensive college admissions preparation and consulting company on a mission to help parents and students navigate the long and often complex college decision journey through personalized solutions, with offices in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Frisco, Texas, and Denver, Colorado - is proud to announce that 25 students have been successfully placed in internship programs thanks to a new partnership with StandOut Search.

Since its founding in 2012, HelloCollege has helped more than 20,000 students and their families successfully navigate the college admissions process through workshops and personalized experiences based on their unique needs and goals. As too many Americans know, a lack of proper college preparation - such as major and career exploration, college list selection, and cost analysis - can have a major detrimental impact. In fact, according to the United States Department of Education, nearly 71% of students graduate with debt and only 24% graduate from college in four years.

Unfortunately, the college admission process today is more competitive than ever. In an effort to help its clients complement their academic and extracurricular portfolios and therefore continue to stand out from other applicants, in the fall of 2021, HelloCollege initiated an innovative pilot program partnership with StandOut Search, a University of Chicago-incubated start-up focusing on matching high school students with internship opportunities. The program was a remarkable success and led to experiential-professional learning opportunities for 20 high school and five college students, which allowed them to gain hands-on and career-related experience from a variety of organizations.

“Colleges and universities have made it absolutely clear that they are actively recruiting students who bring a diverse array of experiences”says Terri Houston, the Student Success Director at HelloCollege. "In light of these factors, we envisioned a pilot program to provide our high school and college students with access to organizations from start-ups to nonprofits to established businesses. Not only has this enabled students - most of whom with limited professional experience - gain professional and career-related exposure, it has added to their portfolios, making them stronger college and career candidates. Additionally, our partnering organizations have acquired much needed talent to support their growing businesses. This is a win-win for all parties!"

She added, "Because of this success, HelloCollege is now engaging with other organizations to continue growing our experiential learning portfolio for students and companies seeking young talent. "We’re excited about what we have in store and will release updates in the coming weeks and months.”

