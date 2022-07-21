CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CHAMPION AND FORMER TOP EXECUTIVE PABLO CORTEZ NAMED DCRO INSTITUTE REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR ECUADOR
Appointment of Pablo Cortez in Ecuador expands the DCRO Insitute's rapidly growing commitment to the region and Latin American boards.
Considering risk as a strategy-driven, forward-looking activity instead of a control-driven backward-looking task, will enhance responsible innovation, growth, and prosperity in the region.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that Pablo Cortez has been named Regional Director for Ecuador.
— Pablo Cortez
Pablo is a Partner-Director for tomate®governance, a Corporate Governance advisory firm - an Affiliate Partner of the DCRO Institute- based in Santiago and serving across Latin America. His prior work experience includes being Executive Director for real estate development firm Uribe Schwarzkopf in Ecuador and former CEO of BRIK, a real estate investment trust. He also has relevant banking expertise, having worked for Citibank, ABN AMRO, and RBS Global Banking and Markets in Ecuador and Chile.
Pablo earned his MBA from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Santiago, Chile and his BA in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador.
"Pablo has shown great dedication to advancing the governance of risk-taking in the Latin America region and has already partnered with the DCRO Institute via his advisory firm," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His vast network of important leaders in the region and particularly in Ecuador gives the DCRO Institute a great opportunity to further our mission."
In his role as Regional Director for Ecuador, Pablo will lead outreach and engagement to exchanges, regulators, individuals, companies, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute.
“It is a pleasure and an honor to be able to help promote in Ecuador and the region the outstanding work of the DCRO Institute,” said Pablo. He added, “Considering risk as a strategy-driven, forward-looking activity instead of a control-driven backward-looking task, will enhance responsible innovation, growth, and prosperity in the region.”
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
