Call for nominations – Senior Islanders of the Year

CANADA, July 21 - Nominations are being accepted for the annual Senior Islanders of the Year Award.

"This respected award is given to Island seniors who are leaders and mentors in Island communities. These awards are about recognizing and celebrating the significant contributions of Island seniors, through employment, volunteerism and community activities, while encouraging positive images aging.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

Seniors can be recognized for their contributions in various areas, including volunteerism, artistic achievement, fund raising, community participation and activities, fitness and recreation, education, and other activities.

To be eligible for an award, nominees must be:

a current resident of Prince Edward Island;

be 65 years of age or older; and,

be willing to be nominated.

Nominators must include detailed reasons for the nomination, and a minimum of two additional letters of support.

The deadline for nominations for the 2022 PEI Senior Islanders of the Year Award is August 22. Nominations will be reviewed by members of the Prince Edward Island Seniors' Secretariat.

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca