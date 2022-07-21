Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,773 in the last 365 days.

Call for nominations – Senior Islanders of the Year

CANADA, July 21 - Nominations are being accepted for the annual Senior Islanders of the Year Award.

"This respected award is given to Island seniors who are leaders and mentors in Island communities. These awards are about recognizing and celebrating the significant contributions of Island seniors, through employment, volunteerism and community activities, while encouraging positive images aging.”

- Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

Seniors can be recognized for their contributions in various areas, including volunteerism, artistic achievement, fund raising, community participation and activities, fitness and recreation, education, and other activities.

To be eligible for an award, nominees must be:

  • a current resident of Prince Edward Island;
  • be 65 years of age or older; and, 
  • be willing to be nominated.

Nominators must include detailed reasons for the nomination, and a minimum of two additional letters of support. 

The deadline for nominations for the 2022 PEI Senior Islanders of the Year Award is August 22. Nominations will be reviewed by members of the Prince Edward Island Seniors' Secretariat.

Media contact:
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer 
Social Development and Housing 
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Call for nominations – Senior Islanders of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.