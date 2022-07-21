Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ambassador Fatemi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ambassador Tariq Fatemi. The Deputy Secretary noted the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirmed our shared goals for enhancing the U.S.-Pakistan relationship by advancing our economic and commercial ties and health cooperation. The Deputy Secretary and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister also discussed coordination on Afghanistan, regional stability, and the devastating effects of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide.

