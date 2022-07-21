Music Distributor and Publisher Too Lost Signs on As Sponsor for Nerdcore Party Con Chicago 2022 presented by tinyBuild
EINPresswire.com/ -- Too Lost, the New York-based worldwide music distribution and publishing giant, specializing in artist-focused technology tools, comes on as an official sponsor of Nerdcore Party Con 2022 presented by tinyBuild. The two-day SOLD-OUT fandom festival will be held in Chicago this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, previously boasting lively turnouts in Austin and Nashville in 2018 and 2019.
Nerdcore Party Con 2022 presented by tinyBuild features a slate of renowned independent artists spanning multiple genres of the Nerdcore music scene hosted by JT Music and Rockit Music. The festival kicks off August 5th at Emporium Arcade Bar at Wicker Park with a special meet and greet with the full slate Nerdcore Party Con 2022 billing. The meet and greet event that is exclusive to festival pass holders only will run from 12:30-6:30pm CT. The festival continues August 6th at Lincoln Hall for the much-anticipated sold-out concert, doors open at 5pm CT.
The concert will feature performances and appearances from Too Lost artists JT Music, Rockit Music, CG5, DaddyPhatSnaps, Divide Music, DHeusta and FabvL, alongside YouTube sensations Nerdout, Dan Bull, Neebs Gaming, GameboyJones, Bonecage, Zack B, Cam Steady, Rustage, The Stupendium, DAGames, CK9C, Shwabadi, to name a few.
About Too Lost:
Too Lost is a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music creators. Their distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize, and protect songs across the globe for thousands of independent artists and labels. Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN. Too Lost is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Reykjavík. Please visit TooLost.com for more information.
About Nerdcore Party Con:
Nerdcore Party Con is an event hosting company that specializes in events around the Nerdcore music scene. Nerdcore music is a subgenre of online music following topics in video games, comics, anime, and more. The primary event type hosted by NPC are concerts and meet and greets featuring leaders in the Nerdcore space. The company is ran by the YouTube brands JT Music and Rockit Music, hosting its 3rd event in 5 years.
For the first time, pass holders can live stream the August 6th concert at Lincoln Hall from home at https://momenthouse.com/nerdcorepartycon.
For tickets and more information, please visit https://nerdcorepartycon.com/.
Paige Leighton
