60+ Key Companies Actively Working in the Encephalopathy Pipeline Segment | DelveInsight

Encephalopathy refers to dysfunction of the level or contents of consciousness due to brain dysfunction and can result from global brain insults or focal lesions. There are several different types of encephalopathies, and various companies are involved in developing the potential therapies for each type. Some of the major companies developing the therapies in different-stage of development include Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Stoke Therapeutics, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and Praxis Precision Medicine.

DelveInsight’s 'Encephalopathy Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline encephalopathy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the encephalopathy pipeline domain.

DelveInsight’s encephalopathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for encephalopathy treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for encephalopathy treatment. Key encephalopathy companies such as Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, Axcella Health, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Praxis Precision Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Knoop Biosciences, Praxis Precision Medicines, Q-State Biosciences, Inc, Ocera Therapeutics, SK Biopharmaceutical, Epygenix Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta Biosciences, Versantis, ReAlta Life Sciences, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Pharmazz, Umecrine Cognition AB, Neuropathix, DeckTherapeutics, Vittarthaa Life Sciences, Tetra Therapeutics, AC Immune, Brighton Biotech Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals, Vyant Bio, Inc., Encoded therapeutics, Incannex, Amzell, Bio Pharm Solutions, Anavex Life Sciences, and others are evaluating novel encephalopathy drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel encephalopathy drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Promising encephalopathy pipeline therapies in various stages of development include NBI-921352, XEN496, TAK-935, PRAX562, STK001, LP352, KB-3061, PRAX222, SCNA2 LoF ASO, Research programme: DEE13-SCN8A(ASO), AXA 1665, RBX 7455, ETX101, JR-031, Cannabinoid, IHL-216A, ANAVEX 2-73, CMP-SCN, ANAVEX 2-73 and others.

and others. In June 2022 , ReAlta Life Sciences announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to RLS-0071 for treating hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). RLS-0071 is the Company’s lead dual action complement inhibitor and innate anti-inflammatory peptide. In March 2022, US FDA cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase II clinical trial of RLS-0071.

, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted to RLS-0071 for treating hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). RLS-0071 is the Company’s lead dual action complement inhibitor and innate anti-inflammatory peptide. In March 2022, US FDA cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase II clinical trial of RLS-0071. Lead MRT drug platform product RBX2660 is targeted at treating Clostridium difficile (C.diff), ulcerative colitis, hepatic encephalopathy, and multi-drug resistant organisms. United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,433,651 to Rebiotix for its patent application entitled, “Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT), Compositions and Methods of Manufacture.” The patent covers Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) compositions and methods for manufacturing, processing, and delivering the compositions and builds on Rebiotix’s patent issuances in Australia and Canada.

is targeted at treating Clostridium difficile (C.diff), ulcerative colitis, and multi-drug resistant organisms. United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued to Rebiotix for its patent application entitled, “Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT), Compositions and Methods of Manufacture.” The patent covers Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) compositions and methods for manufacturing, processing, and delivering the compositions and builds on Rebiotix’s patent issuances in Australia and Canada. PRAX-562 is the first preferential persistent sodium channel blocker in development to treat a wide range of rare CNS disorders, including rare adult cephalgias and development and epileptic encephalopathy. In April 2021 , the US FDA granted orphan drug designation to PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A development and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN2A-DEE), and in January 2021, the US FDA also granted rare pediatric disease designation for PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A-DEE and for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE).

is the first preferential persistent sodium channel blocker in development to treat a wide range of rare CNS disorders, including rare adult cephalgias and development and epileptic encephalopathy. In , the to PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A development and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN2A-DEE), and in January 2021, the US FDA also granted for PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A-DEE and for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE). In August 2021, Vyant Bio, Inc., and Cyclica, Inc., announced a non-exclusive strategic collaboration combining Vyant Bio’s patient-derived complex organoid biology alongside Cyclica’s proteome-wide, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) enabled discovery platform to identify new treatments for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”), a severe neurodevelopmental epilepsy disorder with no effective treatments or cure.

The encephalopathy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage encephalopathy products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the encephalopathy pipeline landscape.

Encephalopathy Overview

Encephalopathy is a broad term that refers to abnormal brain function or structure. The irregularity could be temporary, recurring, or permanent. Brain function loss can be reversible, static and steady, or progressive, with a progressive decrease of brain activity over time. Encephalopathy is classified into two types: reversible and irreversible.

The encephalopathy symptoms vary depending on the type and cause, but some of the most prevalent are confusion, memory loss, personality changes, and difficulty thinking clearly or focusing. Some people will also experience: difficulty speaking, muscle weakness or twitches, uncontrollable eye movements, tremors, and difficulty swallowing. The history provided by the patient, family, or friends is used to make an encephalopathy diagnosis. Based on the encephalopathy symptoms, the health care provider will have a better grasp of the various encephalopathy causes.

Depending on the clinical condition, imaging examinations such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be relevant. Lumbar puncture (spinal tap) may be useful in detecting infection, bleeding, and inflammation. In addition, aberrant proteins, chemicals, and cells can be detected in cerebrospinal fluid. Patients with known recurring encephalopathy may be eligible for home encephalopathy treatment programs.

A snapshot of the Encephalopathy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA XEN496 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Phase III GABA A receptor agonists; KCNQ potassium channel agonists Oral AXA 1665 Axcella Health Phase II Metabolism-modulators Oral RBX 7455 Rebiotix Phase II Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators Oral NBI-921352 Neurocrine Biosciences Phase II Nav1.6 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Oral STK-001 Stoke Therapeutics Phase II NAV1.1 voltage-gated sodium channel modulators; RNA interference Intrathecal LP352 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Serotonin 2C receptor agonists Oral KB-3061 Knopp Bioscience Preclinical KCNQ2 potassium channel stimulants Oral

Encephalopathy Therapeutics Assessment

The encephalopathy pipeline report proffers an integral view of the encephalopathy emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Encephalopathy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: GABA A receptor agonists, KCNQ potassium channel agonists, Metabolism-modulators, Bacteria replacements, Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Nav1.6 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors, Cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitors, NMDA receptor modulators, Sodium channel antagonists

GABA A receptor agonists, KCNQ potassium channel agonists, Metabolism-modulators, Bacteria replacements, Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Nav1.6 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors, Cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitors, NMDA receptor modulators, Sodium channel antagonists Key Encephalopathy Companies : Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, Axcella Health, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Praxis Precision Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Knoop Biosciences, Praxis Precision Medicines, Q-State Biosciences, Inc, Ocera Therapeutics, SK Biopharmaceutical, Epygenix Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta Biosciences, Versantis, ReAlta Life Sciences, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Pharmazz, Umecrine Cognition AB, Neuropathix, DeckTherapeutics, Vittarthaa Life Sciences, Tetra Therapeutics, AC Immune, Brighton Biotech Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals, Vyant Bio, Inc., Encoded therapeutics, Incannex, Amzell, Bio Pharm Solutions, Anavex Life Sciences and others

: Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, Axcella Health, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Praxis Precision Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Knoop Biosciences, Praxis Precision Medicines, Q-State Biosciences, Inc, Ocera Therapeutics, SK Biopharmaceutical, Epygenix Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta Biosciences, Versantis, ReAlta Life Sciences, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Pharmazz, Umecrine Cognition AB, Neuropathix, DeckTherapeutics, Vittarthaa Life Sciences, Tetra Therapeutics, AC Immune, Brighton Biotech Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals, Vyant Bio, Inc., Encoded therapeutics, Incannex, Amzell, Bio Pharm Solutions, Anavex Life Sciences and others Key Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapies: NBI-921352, XEN496, TAK-935, PRAX562, STK001, LP352, KB-3061, PRAX222, SCNA2 LoF ASO, Research programme: DEE13-SCN8A(ASO), AXA 1665, RBX 7455, ETX101, JR-031, Cannabinoid, IHL-216A, ANAVEX 2-73, CMP-SCN, ANAVEX 2-73 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Encephalopathy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Encephalopathy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Encephalopathy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Encephalopathy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Encephalopathy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 XEN496: Xenon Pharmaceuticals 8. Encephalopathy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 AXA 1665: Axcella Health 9. Encephalopathy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 9.1 LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals 10. Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Encephalopathy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Encephalopathy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

