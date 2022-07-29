New Historical Fiction Book for Children Receives Rave Reviews
FLYING FILLIES—Engaging kids' book about female pilots in WW2 attracts early praise and makes a great choice to supplement the history curriculum.JUPITER, FL, US, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention educators, teachers, and parents! As you build your book library in schools or at home for those homeschooling their young ones, consider adding FLYING FILLIES.
Recommended by book review professionals, parents, and grandparents, this illuminating tale is a good summer read for middle grade and young adults alike. Inspired by true events, this book introduces readers to the unsung, heroic WASP—Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII. The story centers on 12-year-old cowgirl Dawn Springfield, whose admiration for the brave female pilots inspires her to pursue her dreams.
Selecting superior books for children matters now—more than ever. So, to keep it simple and sweet, here’s the takeaway for this kids’ historical novel:
Readers will discover a chapter of World War II history rarely told. FLYING FILLIES profiles inspiring, wholesome, positive role models in women who are confident, courageous, and strong. Female go-getters!
Experts and reviewers are applauding FLYING FILLIES:
“FLYING FILLIES is a top recommendation for libraries. . . . The engrossing history and psychological pull of the story bring the era and its women to life. More so than most other accounts of World War II for young readers, it connects the dots between personal passion and higher-level thinking and life experiences. . . . Advanced elementary to middle-grade readers receive an enlightening tale of World War II that focuses on the idea, training, and challenges of the WASP…” — D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review
"An engrossing tale of women fighting for a chance to defend their country." — Kirkus Reviews
“The WASP were some of the bravest female pilots in American history. . . . I’m delighted to see them spotlighted in this engaging historical fiction. Now children across the globe can learn about these extraordinary women through this inspiring tale.” — Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of The National WASP WWII Museum
“FLYING FILLIES is inspirational and informative—perfect for fans of historical fiction and horse lovers alike.” —The Children's Book Review
“Hui’s captivating debut portrays America’s early involvement in World War II. . . . Determination and perseverance are fundamental themes throughout this historical tale, and readers of every age will be enthralled.” — BookLife
“Loved it! A fun YA novel with some real WWII history disguised inside its pages.” — Reedsy Discovery
From the author: “Growing up in China, I longed to read engaging historical novels. But there weren’t any authentic titles available then. So I wrote FLYING FILLIES to showcase the ideals so abundantly shared amongst the Greatest Generation. The WASP of WWII personify inspiring human qualities. ”
An engaging kids' book about female pilots in WW2, this adventure tale also attracts early compliments from readers, parents, and grandparents alike. It makes a great choice to supplement the history curriculum in classrooms and homeschool book libraries.
FLYING FILLIES is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle eBook at https://amzn.to/38UjL9R. Until July 31st, 2022, eBook can be purchased for only $0.99.
About FLYING FILLIES
An inspiring World War II historical fiction book for kids set in Sweetwater, Texas. The adventure story centers on a 12-year-old cowgirl whose friendships with the brave female pilots in WW2 show her that glass ceilings are made to be flown through.
About the Author
Christy Hui is an award-winning writer/producer for works including XIAOLIN SHOWDOWN, XIAOLIN CHRONICLES, and 9 DRAGONS TEA. Her debut novel, FLYING FILLIES, spotlights female empowerment—a theme near and dear to her heart.
