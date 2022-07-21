Epoxy Primer Market Size and Demand To Reach USD 12.37 Billion at a CAGR of 4.6% By 2026

Reports And Data

The Growth Of The Market Is Governed By Various Factors Such As Growing Demand From The Automotive Industry Drives Revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Epoxy Primer Market is expected to reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Epoxy Primer Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are growing demand for high performance epoxy primers and the rising demand for epoxy primers in several applications which tend to stimulate the market globally.

Epoxy primer is a sealer used to provide an excellent surface finish on applied topcoats. It can be applied to waterproof materials that consequently preserve the bare metal from rusting. Epoxy primers are applied over several metal substrates and are broadly used on metal substrates for various end-use industries such as marine, energy, automotive, infrastructural structures, aviation, and oil & gas. It is a type of liquid coating used on several materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel, fiberglass, galvanized steel, and wood. The principal advantage of epoxy primers is its functional bonding capacity and its superior surface finish. Epoxy primers offer adequate adhesion to metals, as well as works as a proper base for additional undercoat products and topcoats.

The APAC region accounts for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018. This largest share is due to the massive demand for coatings from countries such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries. The growth of the automotive, construction, marine, and industrial sectors is also a significant factor anticipated to drive the market in the region.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1832

Major Companies in the Market Include: PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, RPM International, Tikkurila Oyj, and Berger Paints.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Epoxy Primer Market is estimated to reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven by the growing demand for epoxy primers in several applications and increasing awareness to decrease the loss caused by corrosion.

The solvent-borne technology segment accounts for a larger share of 62.8% of the market in 2018.

The automotive end user segment accounts for the largest share of 37.3% of the market in 2018.

It is preferred widely in automotive, as they offer excellent adhesion to basecoat and topcoat layers. They also provide superior resistance to corrosion and solvents.

The metal substrate is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

As metal substrates, epoxy primers are used extensively for various applications such as marine, automotive, infrastructural structures, energy, aviation, and oil & gas. They are favored for these substrates owing to their outstanding chemicals, adhesion and corrosion, and water-resistant features.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1832

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Metal

Concrete & Masonry

Fiberglass

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Marine

Machinery & Equipment

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Epoxy Primer market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epoxy-primer-market

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global Epoxy Primer market

Finally, the Epoxy Primer Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Construction Adhesive Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/construction-adhesive-market

Xylene Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xylene-market

Potassium Sulfate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-sulfate-market

Water-soluble Fertilizer Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-soluble-fertilizers-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.