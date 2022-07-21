U.S. Census, Dr. Bernice King, and HealRWorld Support New Season of Wonderama to Inspire American Youth
26 New Episodes and 80 Performances Live in Times Square July 25 to 29
We are proud to bring new educational content to viewers across the nation to help inspire kids to make a difference and have a positive impact on their communities.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonderama, the cross-platform entertainment program helping kids to never lose their sense of wonder, will be taking over Times Square from July 25-29, 2022 to record 26 new episodes for season seven to be aired fall 2022 and spring 2023, and to unveil the highly anticipated new Wonderama Studios World Experience. Wonderama Live in Times Square will be hosted by David Osmond along with co-hosts Coco and Breezy featuring announcements from the U.S. Census Bureau, Times Square Alliance, and HealRWorld with exclusive performances by TikTok influencers and singer/dancers McKenzi Brooke, Baby Kaely and Brooklyn Queen.
— Charles Armstrong, CEO and Executive Producer of Wonderama
The U.S. Census Bureau and Wonderama U will launch the Kid’s Career Connection Experience officially at the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. ET on July 25, giving access to education about places to work and career education resources to kids across the nation.
Wonderama’s partnership with HealRWorld, Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, and Snoop Dogg’s Chef QBone will showcase cooking segments starting at 1 p.m. ET on July 25, stories and inspiration for social and climate justice, nonviolence, and gang prevention.
“We are proud to bring new educational content to viewers across the nation to help inspire kids to make a difference and have a positive impact on their communities,” shares Charles Armstrong, CEO and Executive Producer of Wonderama. “We have new acts, top talent, and support from those who can make a huge difference in the lives of children. Now more than ever, we need to think about bringing positivity back to family lives. The taping week for Wonderama, the kickoff of our Kid’s Career Connection Experience and the acts coming from our show are only the beginning.”
The Wonderama World Experience in Duffy Square is open to the public and will showcase how kids can be an active agent of positive change in their community – as they are given tools to enable them to make a difference. The exhibition will feature examples of kids from around the world making “constructive actions” in their hometowns, and opportunities to sign up for apps and information to keep them informed and inspired throughout the year.
The ribbon cutting opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. ET on July 25 will kick off Wonderama Live in Times Square and to announce the Wonderama U and U.S. Census Bureau Kid’s Career Connection Experience, along with Wonderama CEO & Executive Producer Charles Armstrong, U.S. Census Director Robert Santos, Positively America Show Host and Anchor Ernie Anastos, Time Square Alliance President Tom Harris, One Times Square/Jamestown Executive Sherri White, National Grange President Betsy Huber, United Nations (UN) Youth Leader & Music4ClimateJustice Youth Ambassador, AY Young, HealRWorld and UN SDG initiatives represented by Charles (QBone) Rachal, Dr. Bernice King, Lora King, Rapper Solo Charm and AY Young, Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow President & CEO Dr. Darlene Williams.
“The U.S. Census Bureau is delighted to participate in today’s unveiling. We highly value the amazing partnership we had with Wonderama U during the last census in 2020 and look forward to strengthening these ties,” says Robert Santos, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau. “Being the data geeks we are, we have several tools, like our Census Business Builder and My Community Explorer, that kids and adults alike will enjoy and use to discover who we are as a nation, a community, and a people. We’re launching a new Kid’s Career Connection Experience! Kids across the nation can watch videos about what it’s like to be an intern in various industries to better inform their career paths. This will help inspire our youth to consider the great opportunities that await them, and in the process we as a nation can grow a diverse, talented workforce.”
“We could not be more thrilled to join Wonderama at the crossroads of the world in Times Square to bring amazing purpose-filled content from our partner network to help empower our children to be ready to take on some of the biggest challenges any generation has ever faced while encouraging their adoption of the UN SDGs,” said Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld and Founder of Music4ClimateJustice.
The new Wonderama is now in production of its seventh full season of original programming. Building upon the legacy of the iconic “Wonderama” kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, Wonderama now creates original and “curated” content that seeks to entertain, educate and inspire kids and families. The show airs 52 weeks a year, currently broadcasting to over 90 million U.S. homes, is syndicated internationally, and is bastioned by a social media influencer network of over 80mm followers and subscribers.
“Wonderama is self-advocacy and self-determination in action through the vehicle of entertainment. The media brand’s core mission is to encourage kids to aspire to their dreams,” shares Armstrong. “As the legacy program coined– ‘we treat kids like people too,’ talking to them, with them, and never at them.” The goal with every program is to let kids know “to never lose your sense of wonder” and to inspire the belief in themselves to say, “hey – I can do that too!”
“Wonderama Live in Times Square” has expanded the reach of their television brand and the scope of their social impact by partnering with HealRWorld and their non-profit, Music4ClimateJustice, to affect real change in bringing the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) to life for kids and families. Each interview and talent performance will be recorded live from the world’s most recognized destination at the crossroads of the world in NYC. Wonderama organically integrates partner’s educational messaging into the content of show for activations in-program, and hosts activations in New York’s Times Square throughout the year.
Host David Osmond is a solo music artist, Broadway performer, motivational speaker, and lead singer of The Osmonds 2nd Generation. He has performed in more than 17 countries and has had three top 40 hits in the U.K. David is a married father of two daughters and the nephew of Donny and Marie Osmond.
Celebrated talent on set from July 25 to 29 includes Tik Tok Influencers McKenzi Brooke (15 Million followers), Brooklyn Queen (5.5 Million followers), Reif Harrison (2 Million followers), Baby Kaely (2 Million followers), JAGMAC (1 Million followers), and Kelvin Dukes (443,000 followers) will be leading the social media extravaganza during the event.
Other performers include rising stars Kylie Marshall (one of most talked about entertainers under the age of 15), viral country star Renee Leavitt, Ofi, Sofia Angelica, Arizona Lindsey, JRDS Dance, Boss Kids, Kai Arts, Royal Thieves/Little Thieves, AY Young, QBone, Joe’s Music Academy, Lesli Hernandez, Felipe Salinas, Laundry Day, Lady Dragons, Natasha Rumbos, Domini Moore, Rob Eberle, Nicolette Furno with Davey J, Baby Kaely, Hip Hop Dreamz, Carly Underwood, Marley Dauphine and Laundry Day along with a performance by Michael James Scott who currently plays the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway and more Broadway surprises!
Viewing of the taping from Times Square is free and open to the public. To apply to be in the audience for season seven of Wonderama and to be considered to perform on television for season eight of Wonderama in 2023, visit Wonderama.com. For more information about Wonderama, visit Wonderamatv.com.
About Wonderama
Wonderama is a cross-platform media and entertainment lifestyle program that marries positive social impact with good TV. Building upon the legacy of the iconic “Wonderama” kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, we create original and “curated” content that seeks to entertain, educate and inspire kids and families in this expanding market. Wonderama’s core mission is to encourage kids to aspire to their dreams, and we do that with the greatest respect to our audience. The new Wonderama is now in production of its seventh full season of original programming. For more information, visit www.wonderamatv.com. Join the conversation @wonderamatv.
About The U.S. Census Bureau
The Census Bureau's mission is to serve as the nation’s leading provider of quality data about its people and economy. The Bureau honors privacy, protects confidentiality, shares expertise globally, and conducts work openly. The Census Bureau is guided on this mission by scientific objectivity, a strong and capable workforce, a devotion to research-based innovation, and an abiding commitment to customers. For more information, visit www.census.gov.
About HealRWorld
HealRWorld is a social impact fintech for good company dedicated to fostering a more just and regenerative global economy by leveraging our proprietary ESG (environmental, social and governance) data on private companies to help children, consumers, and small businesses channel spending, donations and investments into fostering a more sustainable world. @HealRWorld on all platforms. CEO, Michele Bongiovanni @HealRWorldCEO About HealRWorld
About Music4ClimateJustice
Brought to you by HealRWorld in partnership with The New England Conservatory, FINTECH.TV, and TBWA\Chiat\Day, Music4ClimateJustice (501c3) is a new hybrid event platform designed to engage global musicians to help drive greater awareness to the fact that the most marginalized in our society--indigenous, brown and black communities, women and children—are the most impacted by climate change. Further, our goal is to raise financial support for climate refugees and those suffering the most. @Music4CJ on all available on all platforms. Subscribe on YouTube.
About the King Center
Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (“The King Center”) has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. The King Center is a 501(c)3. Nearly a million people each year make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King’s legacy.
