Ophthalmic Devices Market To Surpass $66,719.3 million by 2027, Growing at 4.3% CAGR

Ophthalmic devices market size was valued at $53,428.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $66,719.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2%

Increase in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases such as cataract and glaucoma is a key factor that significantly drives the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. ” — Onkar Sumant