Interisle reports a 61% increase in phishing in annual study

HOPKINTON, MA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interisle Consulting Group today announced the publication of an industry report, Phishing Landscape 2022, An Annual Study of the Scope and Distribution of Phishing. The study, which analyzes more than 3 million phishing reports representing 1,123,000 phishing attacks, shows that phishing increased by 61% over the period 1 May 2020 through 30 April 2021.

Phishing continues to pose a significant threat to millions of Internet users. Among the major findings in the study, Interisle reports that:

• Phishers targeted over 2000 businesses and organizations during the 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022 period. The majority of phishing attacks targeted just ten brands.

• A small number of registrars dominate malicious domain registration in some TLDs. In four TLDs, more than 80% of the malicious domains were registered through just one registrar.

• Phishing attacks are disproportionately concentrated in new gTLDs. While the new TLDs’ market share decreased during our yearly reporting period, phishing among the new TLDs has increased.

• Phishers deliberately registered 69% of all domains—and 92% of new gTLD domains—on which phishing occurred.

According to Interisle partner and co-author Dave Piscitello, “Cryptocurrency phishing has skyrocketed, especially attacks involving wallets and exchanges. Phishers are applying attack techniques that they’ve used against other financials to virtual currencies with great effect.”

John Levine, the President of the Coalition Against Unsolicited Commercial Email (CAUCE), said that “this thoroughly researched report is essential reading for anyone concerned about the growing threat of online phishing. It has detailed analyses and advice on what and where the threats are, and how we can and must deal with them."

The Interisle report is available at https://www.cybercrimeinfocenter.org/phishing-landscape-2022.

Interisle is engaged in a long-term effort to collect and analyze data on the way in which criminals abuse the Internet and its users, so that Internet policy development can be informed by reliable intelligence based on data. As part of this effort, Interisle publishes quarterly phishing activity reports at the Cybercrime Information Center.

David Piscitello
Interisle Consulting Group
criminaldomainabuse@interisle.net
