Urology Devices Market worth $46.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urology Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2026 from USD 38.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the growing number of hospitals and investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities, and the rising incidence and prevalence of urological conditions are the major factors driving the urology devices market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urology Devices Market"

122- Tables

36- Figures

198- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173062212



Based on product, the urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the launch of new and advanced urology instruments by key players and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on application, the urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications. The kidney diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of kidney diseases.

Based on end users, the urology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics, dialysis centers, and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The major factor driving this segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of urology instruments and consumables to serve the large patient population.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173062212



Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global urology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of urological conditions, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

Key Players operating in Urology Devices Market are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany), Vimex Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Amsino International, Inc. (US), ROCAMED (Monaco), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (Georgia), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Hunter Urology (England), J and M Urinary Catheters LLC (US), and Ribbel International Limited (India).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=173062212



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Catheters Market by Type (Cardiovascular (IVUS Catheter, Guiding Catheter, Balloon Catheter), Urology catheter (Dialysis, Foley, Intermittent Catheter), Intravenous Catheter (Central Venous Catheter)), & End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025

Hemodialysis Market and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Tube, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care, ASCs) (2022 - 2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com