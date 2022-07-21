North America Waste Management Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand 2027

North America Waste Management Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America waste management market size is expected to reach $229.3 billion by 2027, from $208.0 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the U.S. dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 92.45% share of the North America waste management industry, followed by Canada and Mexico.

An increase in urban population in Mexico is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, huge amount of waste is being generated from the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn, it drives of the North America waste management market growth.

Get Sample Copy of “North America Waste Management Market” @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11466

During the lockdown, the waste generated from the medical sector and residential areas was huge due to the pandemic situation, as compared to industrial and commercial waste owing to halt in the manufacturing activities. In addition, supply chain of the waste management services stopped, owing to shortage of raw materials. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the North America waste management market is expected to gradually witness growth.

The North America waste management market is segmented based on service, type, and country. Based on type, the market is classified into industrial waste, hazardous waste, and municipal waste. Based on service, the market is bifurcated into disposable services, and collection services. The collection services segment is sub-segmented into storage & handling, sorting, and collection & transportation. Disposable services segment is further sub-segmented into recycling, landfills, compositing and anaerobic digestion, and others. Country wise, the waste management market analysis is conducted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11466

Top Players:

The major players, such as Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Bigbelly Inc, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Suez, Waste Management Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging North America waste management market trends and dynamics.

• Based on type, the industrial waste segment was the largest revenue generating segment in 2019.

• On the basis of service, disposable services segment generated the highest revenue, in 2019.

• Country-wise, U.S. country is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the study period.

• The North America waste management market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

To Get in-depth Information Connect to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11466

