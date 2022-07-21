Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Comprehensive Evaluation by Strategically Analyzing Industry Drivers

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Report

Rise in demand for antimicrobial medical textiles from the healthcare sector and surge in awareness regarding health and hygiene drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for antimicrobial medical textiles in the healthcare industry and rise in awareness about hygiene drive the growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, and will maintain to dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The demand for antimicrobial textiles rose during the pandemic among the medical staff as they began adoption of the best hygiene practices.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Antimicrobial Textiles Market by Fabric (Polyester, Polyamide, Cotton, and Others), Active Agent (Metal &Metallic Salts, Synthetic Organic Compounds, and Bio-Based Agents), and Application (Medical Textiles, Home Textiles, Apparels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global antimicrobial textiles industry generated $10.0 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The antimicrobial textiles market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the antimicrobial textiles market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the antimicrobial textiles market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The medical textiles segment contributed the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global antimicrobial textiles market, and is estimated to maintain its lead by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including home textiles, apparels, and others.

Some ruling enterprises in the global antimicrobial textiles market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global antimicrobial textiles industry include Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Herculite, Inc., Fuji Chemical Industries, Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, (IVL), Sanitized AG, Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and will maintain to dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

