Geotextile Tubes Market Global Industry Statistics and Facts Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

Surge in demand from developing countries and inclination toward implementation of non-woven technical fabrics fuel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand from developing economies and surge in preference for non-woven technical fabrics drive the global geotextile tubes market. Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Manufacturing activities and supply chains have been disrupted due to lockdown in many regions. Moreover, there has been an economic slowdown across the industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Geotextile Tubes Market by Type (Woven and Nonwoven) and End-User Industry (Wastewater Treatment, Agriculture, Aquaculture, Construction, Marine, Pulp & Paper Mills, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global geotextile tubes industry garnered $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The geotextile tubes market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the geotextile tubes market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the geotextile tubes market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The wastewater segment accounted for the highest share, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global geotextile tubes market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. However, the marine segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Some ruling enterprises in the global geotextile tubes market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global geotextile tubes industry include TechFab India Industries Ltd, Flexituff Ventures International Limited, KG, Koninklijke TenCate, Ace Geosynthetics.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Furthermore, this region is expected to manifest at the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the geotextile tubes market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the geotextile tubes market

