Vibration Monitoring Market Size worth $1.9 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibration Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Monitoring Process, Deployment Type, System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Vibration Monitoring Market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. Inclination of manufacturing companies toward predictive maintenance techniques is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Vibration monitoring systems among the machine condition monitoring systems help in supervising and controlling plant operations from remote locations with the help of real-time data gathered from different devices. Therefore, these systems are helpful in eliminating human interference in the supervision of industrial plants. This is expected to lead to an increased deployment of new vibration monitoring systems in different industries in the near future.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=29273491



Software segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Software is an essential part of vibration monitoring systems. The data extracted via hardware components is in the form of raw data, which is collected, processed, and analyzed by the software. A variety of software solutions are available in the market, working on different technologies featured with common functions such as data integration, diagnostic reporting, order tracking analysis, and parameter calculation. Software solutions are mostly integrated with hardware systems in a vibration monitoring system; the software systems can also be purchased separately and then connected with the hardware. Moreover, the software systems need to be updated on a timely basis for their optimum functionality. Additionally, the cost for software and related license updates is borne by the end users. Customized software solutions with algorithms preprogrammed to comply with the maintenance needs of manufacturers are also available in the market.



Automotive industry projected to grow at highest CAGR of vibration monitoring market during 2021ꟷ2026



The automotive industry is emphasizing automating and upgrading its assembly lines, which require motor monitoring. Motor current signature analysis monitoring technique helps reduce machine failures and extend their lifespan. The automotive industry is witnessing significant growth in the number of units produced per day. The machinery on the production floor of the automotive industry requires to be maintained properly for enhanced production cycle and increased production output. Vibration monitoring enables predictive maintenance and helps in efficient operations of the assembly lines in the automotive industry. Hence, the automotive industry is expected to exhibit significant growth from 2021 to 2026.

North America contributed the largest market size of the vibration monitoring market in 2020



The growth of the vibration monitoring market in North America can be attributed to the presence of a large number of vibration monitoring system providers in the US. Some of the prominent players in the vibration monitoring market in North America are GE, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, National Instruments, and Parker Hannifin. The region is witnessing the growth and adoption of the latest trending technologies such as smart manufacturing, IIoT, and cloud computing. This is supporting the manufacturing industries in the region to ensure efficiency in their operations. Hence, there is high adoption of the online vibration monitoring process in these industries for vibration monitoring.

A few of the key players in the vibration monitoring market are



General Electric (US),



Honeywell International (US),



Emerson Electric (US),



SKF (Sweden),



Schaeffler (Germany),



Parker Haniffin (US),



Rockwell Automation (US),



Meggit (UK),



Analog Devices (US), and



National Instruments (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=29273491



Online vibration monitoring is an advanced monitoring process, and it provides real-time plant data to operators, resulting in its higher adoption than portable vibration monitoring process. Online vibration monitoring systems have applications in industries where a 24-hour production is required. In production-intensive industries, such as oil & gas, power generation, and mining & metals, failure of some devices leads to complete system overhauls, high repair costs, and an unsafe work environment.

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Machine Condition Monitoring Market by Monitoring Technique (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission), Monitoring Process (Online, Portable), Deployment, Offering - Global Forecast to 2027





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com